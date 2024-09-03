Joey Chestnut Takes Home The Gold At Netflix's Ultimate Hot Dog Eating Contest

When Netflix hosts an event where the "Weiner-takes-all," you tune in to find out what exactly went down. According to the results, contestants made competitive eating history. On September 2, 2024, Netflix aired a special live from Las Vegas called "Unfinished Beef," where competitive eaters and long-time rivals Joey Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi faced off for the first time in 15 years in an intense, ten-minute-long hot dog eating competition staged WWE style — with a grand prize of $100,000 and a championship belt to match. The two champions have a long-standing rivalry that came to a head this past Labor Day, where Chestnut beat Kobayashi with a final score of 83-66.

Chestnut debuted on the hot dog eating scene in 2005 at the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island, where he placed third behind Kobayashi, who took first place. Chestnut then beat Kobayashi at the same contest in 2007, fueling their rivalry. Chestnut's career has earned him 16 first-place championship titles and multiple world records for number of hot dogs eaten in under ten minutes. Six-time championship winner Kobayashi announced earlier this year in a Netflix Documentary, "Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut," that he will be retiring from competitive eating due to health concerns, speculating that he has eaten over 10,000 hot dogs in his career. But it seems that facing off against Chestnut one final time was too tempting to pass up; he added another 66 hot dogs to his career total.