If You're Adding Tofu To Soup, Timing Is Everything
Tofu might appear plain, but don't let its looks deceive you. There is a reason tofu has become increasingly popular not only in many Asian dishes but all across the world. Apart from its nutritional benefits, like being naturally high in protein and containing more calcium than milk, tofu can be incredibly versatile in the kitchen. From adding it to sauces, stir-fries, or curries, tofu is the perfect blank canvas to soak up all the flavors in your dish. That's why it works so well in soups. From miso to vegetable soups, tofu may just be the flavorful and protein-packed magic you were missing. But, to get the best out of tofu when adding it to soup, there is one key element to remember, and that's timing.
To get your timing right, it is important to differentiate between the types of soup you're making. Adding tofu to a miso soup, which requires little cooking time, should only be done towards the end. This will keep your tofu pieces intact. When it comes to vegetable soup or other varieties that require a longer cooking time, adding your tofu earlier will ensure that it absorbs the soup's flavors.
How to add tofu to your soup
When it comes to miso soup, traditional recipes will call for silken tofu, so it's important to add it at the end. Silken tofu is very delicate, and adding it later will ensure that it doesn't fall apart while cooking. Cut your silken tofu into cubes, or if you're short on time, use a spoon to break the tofu down in the container. Cook your miso soup according to the recipe, and then on low heat, gently add your silken tofu and simmer for two more minutes. If you prefer the texture or only have firmer tofu on hand, you can use it in your miso soup, but add it with your other ingredients at the start. Firmer tofu should hold its shape, so you don't need to add it last. You need to press firm tofu, even when adding it to soup, as this will allow it to soak in the flavors of your broth.
When cooking soups like noodle soup, which requires more cooking time, adding your cut tofu at the start is the key to flavorful cubes. Firmer tofu is the best option for longer cooking soups, as silken tofu will fall apart if added too early. An exception to this is if you're making a creamy soup, like mushroom or pumpkin soup. Silken tofu blends really easily and will give thicker soups an even creamier and silkier texture.
Why tofu is a great soup addition
This might sound obvious, but tofu is a great way to enhance the flavors of your soup. Although tofu is neutral in taste, it acts as a sponge to soak up all the seasonings, vegetables, or meaty flavors in the soup. So, every time you bite into a tofu piece, the flavored broth inside will excite your taste buds.
Apart from flavor, adding tofu to your soup can also be a smart nutritional choice. One hundred grams of firm tofu contains around 17 grams of protein, which makes it an excellent source of protein, not just for vegans and vegetarians. Tofu's main ingredient, soy, is also beneficial to heart health. Soy has proven to lower cholesterol levels, as well as improving blood pressure. Tofu might even make our bones stronger. Soy products are rich in isoflavones, which increase bone density and prevent fractures or injuries. So, next time you're making soup, don't forget to add the tofu sitting in your fridge.