If You're Adding Tofu To Soup, Timing Is Everything

Tofu might appear plain, but don't let its looks deceive you. There is a reason tofu has become increasingly popular not only in many Asian dishes but all across the world. Apart from its nutritional benefits, like being naturally high in protein and containing more calcium than milk, tofu can be incredibly versatile in the kitchen. From adding it to sauces, stir-fries, or curries, tofu is the perfect blank canvas to soak up all the flavors in your dish. That's why it works so well in soups. From miso to vegetable soups, tofu may just be the flavorful and protein-packed magic you were missing. But, to get the best out of tofu when adding it to soup, there is one key element to remember, and that's timing.

To get your timing right, it is important to differentiate between the types of soup you're making. Adding tofu to a miso soup, which requires little cooking time, should only be done towards the end. This will keep your tofu pieces intact. When it comes to vegetable soup or other varieties that require a longer cooking time, adding your tofu earlier will ensure that it absorbs the soup's flavors.