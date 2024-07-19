You Need To Press Tofu, Even If You Add It To Soup

A timeless, low-maintenance, one-pot dish that comes in many shapes, sizes, and shades of flavor, soup is a culinary classic that brings warmth and comfort with every spoonful. Although a heaping pot of brothy meatballs or a cold-curing chicken noodle soup recipe are two deliciously meaty options, tofu is the perfect protein alternative for vegans, vegetarians, and foodies looking to shake up their soup routine. But before you make a tofu soup, however, you should always press your tofu, even if it seems futile.

We know what you're thinking — why press tofu just to simmer it in liquid? Isn't pressing reserved recipes that require firm, moisture-free tofu? If you skip out on pressing tofu before adding it to soup, it runs the risk of falling apart, losing shape, and mutating into a sloppy, slippery, and soggy mess. Plus, when you press excess moisture out of a block of tofu, the channels that once held the water transform into empty reserves primed to absorb the bold flavors of your favorite soup recipe. Lastly, the broth-to-ingredient ratio in a soup is important for striking the perfect textural balance, and un-pressed tofu releases added liquid to the simmering pot, potentially disrupting that essential equilibrium.