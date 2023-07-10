The Unexpected Food That Has More Calcium Than Milk

A calcium-rich diet will keep your bones healthy and strong, but not all calcium sources are created equal. For example, 1 ounce of grated parmesan boasts 26% of the recommended daily calcium intake, but it also contains large amounts of fat, cholesterol, and sodium. Milk is a better option, but it may cause issues for those with lactose intolerance. On top of that, researchers found that high milk intakes promote oxidative stress, increasing the risk of fractures and premature death, according to 2014 evidence published in The BMJ.

A safer alternative is soy and its derivatives, including tofu. A half-cup of firm tofu prepared with calcium sulfate delivers 860 milligrams of calcium, or 66% of the recommended daily intake. You'll also get 22 grams of protein, 3 grams of fiber, and high doses of iron, phosphorus, copper, zinc, and other minerals. A glass of skim milk has only 16 grams of protein, 597 milligrams of calcium, and no fiber. Plus, it's significantly higher in sodium and simple carbs than firm tofu.

It's also worth mentioning that we absorb about one-third of the calcium in dairy foods, according to the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. The calcium in tofu has a similar absorption rate to that of milk, reports a 2006 study in the Journal of Food Science. But because tofu is higher in calcium than milk, it gives you more nutritional bang for your buck.