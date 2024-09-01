10 Popular Snapple Flavors, Ranked

The Snapple brand has come a long way since the days of glass bottles and twist-off tops that came off with that signature popping sound. However, while you won't see those bottles anymore, a lot of the great original flavors are still around, as well as some newcomers.

Snapple reached out and offered me 10 of its most popular flavors to try and rank, which I then rated based on flavor profiles, authenticity of ingredients, and nutritional information. And, like most rankings, I was quite surprised at what I discovered — about myself and the world of Snapple drinks. From teas to original juices to a new agave drink, this ranking covers them all, and the results of this beverage ranking are bound to shock you. Through this taste test, Snapple reminded me never to judge a drink by its label. Let's see if you agree with my take!

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.