10 Popular Snapple Flavors, Ranked
The Snapple brand has come a long way since the days of glass bottles and twist-off tops that came off with that signature popping sound. However, while you won't see those bottles anymore, a lot of the great original flavors are still around, as well as some newcomers.
Snapple reached out and offered me 10 of its most popular flavors to try and rank, which I then rated based on flavor profiles, authenticity of ingredients, and nutritional information. And, like most rankings, I was quite surprised at what I discovered — about myself and the world of Snapple drinks. From teas to original juices to a new agave drink, this ranking covers them all, and the results of this beverage ranking are bound to shock you. Through this taste test, Snapple reminded me never to judge a drink by its label. Let's see if you agree with my take!
Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.
10. Snapple Apple
Last on my list, and deservedly so, was Snapple Apple. This drink tasted so fake. This wasn't the apple juice I remembered from my childhood. The flavor and smell were deeply artificial, with a sickly sweet profile and a taste I just couldn't place. This mysterious flavor didn't taste like apple or even apple juice from concentrate. This was a hard no for me, right from the start.
I was eager to see the ingredient list based on the taste, but overall, I didn't find anything too shocking: Filtered water, sugar, apple and pear juice concentrates, citric acid, vegetable and fruit juices, and so-called "natural flavors." It was nice to see an absence of things like high fructose corn syrup, but this one fact wasn't going to save it from my disdain. While the ingredient list looked decent, there were some other shocking facts on the bottle: 16 ounces contained 47 grams of sugar. Absolutely not, Snapple. This drink was ridiculous all around.
9. Fruit Punch
Up next was Fruit Punch, and boy, was there a punch here. This Snapple flavor tasted like some form of cold medicine, thanks to its amalgamation of weird, clearly artificial fruit flavors. I couldn't discern any individual fruity notes to save my life, and the darker and richer fruity notes were an ick factor for me. Snapple's Fruit Punch made me instantly miss Capri-Sun.
While I found another decent ingredient list — with products such as apple, pear, and grape juice concentrates — the sugar count blew me away again. This drink featured 48 grams of sugar in just 16 ounces. So now, not only did it taste bad, but it was a sugar bomb, too; bad for your health in all the ways.
This was another no-go for me. We all know there are some classic fruit punch options out there that do the trick and do it right — never settle for less.
8. Lemon Tea
When I looked at the lineup, I was convinced this flavor would be in the top three, as I enjoy a good black tea year-round. But Snapple's Lemon Tea did not meet my expectations. It was far too acidic, with an unsatisfying artificial lemon flavoring. The tea got lost in that lemon base, which gave it a bad aftertaste from all the citric acid. Where was that black tea base I know and love? And could I really call that flavor lemon?
Snapple's Lemon Tea was the worst tea flavor in the bunch, by far. It also featured 36 grams of sugar I couldn't seem to find. Tart and sour were the only flavors I found. The ingredient list was pretty basic, too, but honestly, I'd just make my own iced tea with lemon if this was my option. A cold iced tea in the summer should be refreshing, and this one wasn't. It missed the mark.
7. Rain
The number eight spot on my list went to a new drink in the Snapple Elements line (which we reviewed and ranked) called Rain. I'd tried this one before and remembered liking it, but I was eager to see where it would fare in a ranking of traditional Snapple flavors that have been around for some time.
The Rain option featured agave cactus, which I found crisp and refreshing. It was sweet without being overpowering, but it was also boring compared to the other flavors. Rain was good, but there wasn't much to write home about.
One positive was that the nutritional profile was far better than the last two, with only 25 grams of sugar in 15.9 ounces. It also featured sugar, pear juice concentrate, agave nectar, citric acid, and natural flavors to create this unique option. The crisp and clean flavor seemed to match the ingredient list.
No matter what you like and where this is placed, I do think it's worth the try. There isn't anything else like it.
6. Half n' Half Lemonade Iced Tea
Moving in front of its Lemon Tea cousin was Snapple's Half n' Half Lemonade Iced Tea. This was another option I was eager to try, but there was way too much lemonade. Just like its family member, Lemon Tea, there wasn't enough tea in this mix. It wasn't balanced and didn't offer any sweetness or tea flavoring. That left me with a weird and bitter lemonade base.
Why did it move ahead in this race? The flavors that were present weren't artificial. I did find something refreshing here, However, I couldn't drink a lot of this with the acid and sugar combo. Half n' Half featured the most sugar in the bunch: 51 grams in 16 ounces. Holy cow — that's way too much for me, especially since I got more lemon flavoring than anything.
This is another drink I'd happily make on my own, instead of buying this one. Sorry, Snapple — your classic teas just aren't it.
5. Kiwi Strawberry
From here on out in this ranking, I will tell you that my top five placements were surprising. These were all flavors I had never tried before, and never thought I would like. With that said, coming in fifth was Kiwi Strawberry.
This one was sweet, didn't taste fake, and was super refreshing. I liked that there was a good balance of berry flavoring, too; a real mix of kiwi and strawberry that you could clearly decipher. I put this one a little lower on my list, because the strawberry was a bit artificial tasting, but it didn't deter from the overall experience.
The main drawback was the label. This one featured 44 grams of sugar in 16 ounces, and it also had some weird ingredients in the mix, such as acacia gum, vegetable juice concentrate (for color), and ester gum. I'd definitely recommend giving this one a try, but keep reading for some even better options.
4. Mango Madness
I believed in my heart of hearts that there was no way a mango drink would wow me, especially from the Snapple brand, but man — this one was really good! Mango Madness took fourth place in this competition, and gave me a new perspective on mango drinks. It tasted like real mango juice, as if I peeled and juiced the fruit myself. I loved it because it wasn't super sweet, and it was truly refreshing, offering a lot of bold mango flavoring without being overpowering.
With 44 grams of sugar, it's another teeth killer on the list, but it was truly a delicious option. This was another one with some weird ingredients, like vegetable juice and beta-carotene (for color). But comparatively, this ingredient list was decent.
Overall, I was surprised by how much I liked this one and how real it tasted. Great work, Snapple! So, why didn't it break into the top three? Keep reading to find out.
3. Watermelon Lemonade
After having a tough time with the Half n' Half and the Lemon Tea option, I was nervous to try the Watermelon Lemonade flavor, fearing it would be another lemon-flavored failure. However, this one stopped me in my tracks and made me give this Snapple citrus flavor some credit.
The Watermelon Lemonade option was more sweet than tart, but that sweetness didn't scream sugar. It was very refreshing and light, leaving me wanting more. I think this one would be a great base for a mixed drink, but I could also absolutely see myself drinking this one over ice in the summer.
While it did feature 34 grams of sugar in 16 ounces, it was one of the lower sugar counts on the list, and didn't have that teeth-shattering taste. I still can't believe how much I liked this one. This is a Snapple drink you just have to try.
2. Peach Tea
I swear I always make a joke about that "The Office" line where Michael tells Stanley: "Peach iced tea. You're gonna hate it," when I taste-test anything peach (via YouTube). But let me tell you — there was no hate when it came to this drink. I am not a peach-anything drinker, but there was something about this one that felt like a rare win.
Right off the bat, this one smelled like real tea. I could actually close my eyes and believe that someone steeped a tea bag in hot water to create the base. The taste was great, too, offering a solid tea-flavored foundation, along with mild hints of peach. So far, this was the most natural sip I'd had.
But with 40 grams of sugar and no actual peach in the ingredient list, it had to take second best. And let me tell you, number one was even more shocking than the rest!
1. Raspberry Tea
Coming in first place, and offering me the most shocking find in this taste test (and beyond) was the Raspberry Tea flavor from Snapple. I can't believe how real and natural this one tasted.
The black tea base tasted homemade, and the addition of the raspberry smelled and tasted real, too. No artificial notes here. I also appreciated the lack of sweetness in this tea. It wasn't overloaded with sugar in the profile, even though it still had 36 grams in a 16-ounce bottle. However, that's one of the lower sugar counts on this list. Again, this was another option without actual fruit, but whatever Snapple did nailed the flavors and created a harmonious, balanced, and natural-tasting drink.
I deeply dislike raspberry drinks, and I honestly don't even love real raspberries, so why did I like this so much? The jury is still out on that one, but the verdict for my top Snapple pick is in. It's Raspberry Tea, and it's better than all the rest!
How we ranked 10 popular Snapple flavors
Snapple sent me 10 popular flavors to try. In my review and ranking of each item, I focused mainly on taste. However, within this category, I was looking for real flavors — nothing artificial. I was also seeking a harmonic, balanced flavor profile — nothing should be too acidic, sugary, or bland. I also considered the ingredients list and nutritional information for the drinks.