We Tasted And Ranked All 5 Snapple Elements Flavors

As the world eagerly anticipates the celestial ballet of a solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, Snapple has unveiled a luminous addition to its Elements lineup just in time for the cosmic spectacle. Say hello to Snapple Elements Sun, a radiant elixir bursting with the vibrant flavors of star fruit, orange, and nectarine. If you've ever pondered what flavor the sun itself would radiate, Snapple has you covered with this latest creation.

But the unveiling of Snapple Elements Sun isn't just about indulging in celestial flavors; it's also about celebrating the grandeur of the solar eclipse. As the skies darken, Snapple invites enthusiasts nationwide to partake in solar eclipse celebrations like never before, and what better way to toast the cosmic spectacle than with a sip of Snapple Elements Sun? Or maybe there is another Snapple flavor you seek.

In honor of the eclipse, I got to taste-test not just Snapple's new Sun drink but the entire lineup of Elements flavors. Earth, Air, Fire, and Rain unite with the Sun for a fruity spectrum of flavors. Join me on my quest to see which Element is the best for enjoying while you marvel at the universe's magic.

