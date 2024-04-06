We Tasted And Ranked All 5 Snapple Elements Flavors
As the world eagerly anticipates the celestial ballet of a solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, Snapple has unveiled a luminous addition to its Elements lineup just in time for the cosmic spectacle. Say hello to Snapple Elements Sun, a radiant elixir bursting with the vibrant flavors of star fruit, orange, and nectarine. If you've ever pondered what flavor the sun itself would radiate, Snapple has you covered with this latest creation.
But the unveiling of Snapple Elements Sun isn't just about indulging in celestial flavors; it's also about celebrating the grandeur of the solar eclipse. As the skies darken, Snapple invites enthusiasts nationwide to partake in solar eclipse celebrations like never before, and what better way to toast the cosmic spectacle than with a sip of Snapple Elements Sun? Or maybe there is another Snapple flavor you seek.
In honor of the eclipse, I got to taste-test not just Snapple's new Sun drink but the entire lineup of Elements flavors. Earth, Air, Fire, and Rain unite with the Sun for a fruity spectrum of flavors. Join me on my quest to see which Element is the best for enjoying while you marvel at the universe's magic.
Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.
5. Air
Did you know that about one third of your taste buds are numbed while flying? I didn't until the Snapple Elements Air cap hit me with one of the brand's iconic cap facts. However, this is where my love of the first Elements flavor I tried ended.
Air features the flavors of prickly pear and peach white tea, along with 110 calories and 25 grams of sugar in just one bottle. When I opened that bottle, I was greeted with a subtle peach smell, but unfortunately, there was nothing light about this drink.
Air was super sweet — way too sweet for my taste buds. While it wasn't cheek-puckering, the peach was quite prevalent, and that natural sweetness made it really difficult to take another sip. The prickly pear did cut some of the sugar on the back end, but it wasn't enough for me to love this option. I think there are a lot of folks out there who love peach and the sweetness that comes with it, but when it comes to Snapple Elements, Air clearly isn't for me.
4. Sun
Next up on this solar eclipse countdown is the star of the celestial show — Snapple Elements Sun. This new beverage option from Snapple features star fruit, orange, and nectarine, along with 10% juice from a pear, orange, and carrot blend. While the calorie and sugar count is still high at 110 calories and 25 grams of sugar, it also sports 80 milligrams of potassium for a healthier kick than some of the other flavors.
There was a lot to unpack when it came to the Sun flavor, and my experience didn't start off so well, as the drink smelled like cough syrup. This first impression made me hesitate to try it, but upon my first sip, I found the taste was way more light and refreshing than I assumed it would be. It was very tangerine-heavy, with star fruit more so in the aftertaste, but it was a pretty balanced fruit drink.
I personally didn't love the new Sun flavor, but don't let my taste buds deter you — it wasn't bad by any means. If you love sweet and refreshing citrus flavors with a tangy kick, I think you'll enjoy this drink. And hey, did you know large raindrops can fall at the speed of 20 mph? I sure didn't.
3. Fire
Placing third on my Snapple Elements ranking is the brand's Fire flavor, a dragon fruit-based beverage with the addition of 10% pear and grape juices. This one features 110 calories, 25 grams of sugar, and 60 milligrams of potassium.
Fire smelled lightly sweet and a little like berry, which was a welcome change from some of the other scents. It wasn't overpowering or deterring at all. When the liquid first hit my tongue, I got a burst of sugary sweetness, but it dulled right out, letting subtler fruity notes take over. This one definitely embodied the essence and flavor of dragon fruit, but it wasn't as heavy or sweet in the aftertaste, even with all the added sugar.
Overall, the Fire Elements drink from Snapple was very refreshing, but I didn't exactly get fire vibes. (Does the name reference Snapple's explosive origin story?) This was a great drink nonetheless and is still on theme with the solar eclipse, not to mention 2024 — the year of the dragon!
2. Earth
Coming in second and surprising the heck out of me is Snapple Elements' Earth flavor. This one features cherry and fig black tea, with 110 calories, 25 grams of sugar, and 60 milligrams of potassium. When I twisted off the cap, I got that quintessential cherry smell, and while it was a welcome moment, the taste was even better.
The cherry was the prominent character in this story with a mixture of sweet and rich fruity notes, but the tea cut some of the depth and sweetness in a great way, offering a more neutral respite from an otherwise bold flavor. This one was really balanced. You still get a sweet sip, but the black tea cuts a lot of that sugar on the back end and in the aftertaste to make the harmonious flavor profile shine.
Overall, I really liked this one — from taste to recipe. I definitely got the grounding vibes of Earth from this flavor, and I truly think it's the addition of the tea. And hey, did you know there are over 1,000 varieties of cherries? If Snapple says it's a fact, I believe it.
1. Rain
Earning the first-place spot on this cosmic ranking, and deservedly so, is the Snapple Elements Rain flavor. The most exotic of the lineup, Rain offers the refreshing taste of agave cactus with 10% pear, 110 calories, 25 grams of sugar, and 60 milligrams of potassium. There's truly nothing else like this one in the bunch!
Going into this taste test, I didn't know what to think or expect, but Rain was really light, refreshing, and crisp. The best way to describe the taste is clean; you really do get the rain vibes with this one. The flavor doesn't build up with the sugar content either, offering hints of sweetness and subtle notes of tart fruit on the back end of the sip. This one is a solid Elements drink and the number-one contender, by far. For my eclipse party, I'll be sipping on Rain, but I'll try to ensure I don't rain on anyone's parade.
Methodology
For this taste test, Snapple graciously sent its full Elements lineup for me to taste and rank. While I was sipping, I focused on the flavor profile, seeking out balance and an overall pleasant drinking experience. If the flavors didn't mesh or one of the flavors in the drink's profile was overpowering, it went lower on my list.