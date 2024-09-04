The Blended Veggie That Makes For An Unexpectedly Versatile Dip Base

If you regularly enjoy second and third helpings of creamy buffalo chicken dip or classic French onion dip at gatherings, you definitely appreciate the distinct taste and creamy consistency of these classic snacks. Yet the end result is often a stomach full of melted cheese and sour cream which may leave you feeling uncomfortably full. While there's nothing wrong with enjoying your favorite dips, what if there was a reliable way to make more flavorful dips out of pureed veggies? Sweet potatoes are mild in flavor and give off just a hint of sweetness, making them the perfect vegetable to pair with spicy, savory, and salty ingredients.

Sweet potatoes are starchy tuber vegetables that provide the body with solid sources of fiber, beta carotene, potassium, and vitamin C. Since these veggies are high in fiber, they're guaranteed to keep your belly satisfied. Sweet potatoes' naturally starchy makeup also makes them the perfect canvas for all your favorite dips due to their extra creamy consistency when cooked. Besides steaming, you can bake or roast sweet potatoes for additional flavor. Once you decide how you want to cook these flavorful, vibrant spuds, sweet potatoes become the perfect feel-good base for a multitude of flavorful dips.