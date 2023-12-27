Turn Sweet Potatoes Into Dessert With A Toasted Marshmallow Sauce
Potatoes — who doesn't love them? Starchy, satiating, and downright satisfying, spuds are a versatile and timeless food. Among the many reasons to enjoy potatoes, one of the most convincing is that they come in many shapes and sizes. From russet potatoes to fingerlings, there are over 200 potato varieties in the world. And while we love them all equally, there's something special about sweet potatoes. After all, what's not to love about a potato that can blend into savory dishes and decadent dessert dishes to boot? You read that right: Sweet potatoes make an excellent dessert dish, especially when you introduce them to toasted marshmallow sauce.
Incorporating toasted marshmallow sauce in a sweet potato dessert dish contributes to an elevated flavor dynamic. The natural sweetness of the potatoes intertwines with the sugary, toasty notes of the sauce that culminates in a dulcet delight for your tastebuds. The velvety and gooey consistency of the toasted marshmallow sauce imparts a luxurious creaminess to the dessert, enveloping the warm sweet potatoes in a decadent texture that elevates the average post-main experience. The toasting process adds layers of caramelization, enriching the flavor profile with a depth that harmonizes seamlessly with the natural sweetness of the potatoes, giving rise to a robust and sumptuous dessert. Have we convinced you yet?
Toasted marshmallow sauce basics
Whether you eat them with your Lucky Charms or toast them on an open fire for s'mores, most foodies are familiar with marshmallows. However, not everyone is as familiar with its ooey gooey counterpart — toasted marshmallow sauce. If you're not in the know about this dessert condiment, we'll get you up to speed with some basics.
Crafted from a blend of sugar, corn syrup, and water, this sauce boasts a rich and gooey texture that makes for a decadent dessert topping. Marshmallow sauce can also be made with heavy cream, sweetened condensed milk, and other flavoring agents like vanilla extract.
Though many bakers and chefs may opt for making it from scratch, it can also be made by heating whole marshmallows or purchased at the grocery store in the condiment aisle next to other sweet toppings where it's sometimes labeled marshmallow fluff or creme. However, marshmallow creme is prepared with tartar and xanthan gum, so be mindful of different brand names and their respective ingredients.
Whether you're making a homemade batch or picking up a tub from the supermarket, using any type of toasted marshmallow sauce on your sweet potatoes is a no-brainer.
Assembling the perfect dessert
Now that you're ready to put together a toasted marshmallow sauce sweet potato dessert, you'll need some ideas for assembling the perfect final course. For a no-frills dessert, baked sweet potatoes topped with toasted marshmallow sauce, brown sugar, and crushed pistachios make for a sweet, fluffy, and nutty dish that will have your tastebuds singing. Who doesn't love fries and a dip? You can also try making sweet potato french fries and dip them right into the candied sauce for a sweet twist on a savory classic.
If you're feeling adventurous, try something more complex by making a sweet potato pie topped with swirls of toasted marshmallow sauce instead of the traditional whipped cream topping. Experience the warmth of autumn with spiced sweet potato donuts, heightened by a drizzle of toasted marshmallow sauce, or take your dessert game to luxurious new heights with sweet potato panna cotta, where silky smoothness melds effortlessly with the sweet and toasty notes of marshmallow sauce.
Whether you like a challenge or keep it nice and easy, the combination of sweet potatoes and marshmallow sauce is a match made in dessert heaven, no matter which way you assemble it.