Why Do Fried Eggs At A Diner Always Taste Better Than Homemade?

It's the perpetually frustrating question of home cooks everywhere: why does my food not taste as good as what I can order at a restaurant? It's an especially aggravating question when the meal you're trying to make is as simple as a few fried eggs.

The biggest secret that often gets overlooked is that diner chefs simply get more practice than you. You could make fried eggs for every meal every day for a month, and you still likely won't have gone through as many eggs as a busy diner chef does in a single day. You don't need 10,000 hours of egg making to make a mean fried egg, but it certainly helps.

The other secret is that diner chefs typically make fried eggs on a flat top griddle. This is better than even your best pan for two reasons. The biggest is that it's completely flat (and ideally level), so fried eggs can't slide around. That flatness also helps maintain a more consistent, even temperature. Both eliminate many variables, helping the cook's skill truly shine.