Fry Your Eggs In This Umami-Rich Ingredient For A Serious Flavor Upgrade

Breakfast as the most important meal of the day may just be clever marketing, but there's something about breakfast food that hits different, even if you eat it for lunch or dinner. However, while fried eggs may be delicious, there are only so many times you can have a simple fried egg before you start to crave something new. But rather than abandoning fried eggs entirely, you have another option: Fry them in tomato paste and olive oil.

If you've never used tomato paste before, it's essentially an extremely concentrated deep red paste made from cooked whole tomatoes. It's a great ingredient for when you want to add a concentrated burst of that signature sweet, acidic, umami tomato flavor to a dish without increasing its moisture content. A little goes a long way, as it's packed to the gills with flavor. As such, it won't compromise the cook on your fried eggs but will enhance them with a potent burst of tomato flavor that blends magnificently into your breakfast.