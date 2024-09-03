Why You Should Consider Making Peas The Base Of Your Next Salad

Peas look like any other vegetable, but underneath its coat lies the body of a legume. And that's not a metaphor. The outer part is really called a seed coat, and a pea is a type of legume, and that means it has plenty of plant-based protein just like beans and peanuts, around 4 grams per half cup.

And while it's not nearly as much protein as chicken or peanut butter, every bit counts when you're trying to sneak it (in the case of kids) in or pack it on (in the case of micronutrients and lean muscle). And unlike deli meat and hot dogs, which are sources of protein you should avoid, peas are packed with non-protein nutrition as well.

When talking about peas and protein, it's important to note that you'll hear a lot of talk about "complete proteins," which include the nine health-essential amino acids that are the building blocks of proteins. While it is true that peas are technically a complete protein in that they have all nine, they're low on one of them (methionine), meaning they shouldn't be your sole source of protein. But they're still a very healthy addition to your diet.