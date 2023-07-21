Old-School Pea Salad Is A Southern Classic
From the neighborhood potluck to grandma's Sunday supper, Southern side salads can sometimes outshine the main protein. In some ways, that heaping bowl of creamy, hearty goodness can feel like a comfort food even though it is labeled a salad. The old-school pea salad might not be found on a grocery store shelf, but it is a popular Southern classic.
For those unfamiliar with the pea salad, The Pioneer Woman recalls how it would be a staple during spring brunches. Whether it was the seasonal fresh peas, the copious amounts of cheese, or the hidden bits of bacon, the combination was a flavorful memory. A pea salad combines peas with a firm cheese, bacon, and a mayonnaise-based dressing. Other ingredients, like onions and herbs, can be included as well. The salad is usually served chilled since it features mayonnaise.
While the dish might be more flavorful with fresh spring peas, it can be served anytime. Using frozen peas is an option, but make sure that the vegetables are not mushy; that is a different type of pea dish. In addition, over-dressing the salad is not advised. The peas should not be swimming in a sea of sauce.
Whether an alternative to potato salad or a way to bring a different vegetable to the table, the old-school pea salad recipe needs to be reintroduced to the rotation. After all, a serving of vegetables can be more palatable with bacon, cheese, and a creamy dressing.
Simple swaps to modernize that classic pea salad
While old-school recipes have remained (or become) favorites around the table, updating a classic can make it feel fresh. Although peas are required in a pea salad, the other ingredients can be changed for a dairy-free, meat-free, vegan, or even spicy alternative.
For example, the mayonnaise and sour cream dressing can easily transform into a dairy-free option. Many brands offer plant-based alternatives that capture the creaminess but lack dairy. A similar scenario applies to the bacon. Whether it is omitted or a vegetarian option is used, this component should not be a deal breaker when serving this Southern salad.
The biggest flavor changer would be amplifying the pea salad's spice levels. Although many Southern salads tend to be on the simple side with less bold flavors, a little fiery boost could have people asking for an extra helping. While the creamy dressing and cheese can temper spice, a dollop of sriracha or a sprinkle of cayenne could help lift the overall flavor. Consider folding in some jalapeños or serrano peppers for a little added crunch. While the Southern pea salad might be rooted in some family traditions, a few twists can give it new life on that potluck table.
Simple Southern salads fill classic church cookbooks
In the South, the post-service Sunday potluck table is often full of salad bowls. While Southern salads might be less leafy greens and more comforting flavors, the classic church cookbooks are full of simple fare that satisfies a hearty appetite. From using pre-made ingredients to a heaping spoonful of mayonnaise, getting even the pickiest eaters to enjoy one of these salads can be easy.
Although Southern salad recipes are diverse, a commonality amongst many dishes is that they are served cold. It might be a refreshing way to cool off on a hot day, or it could just be circumstance. From sweet offerings like that whipped corn salad or a bright three-bean salad, the chilled temperature is pleasant.
Even more interesting with Southern salad recipes is that some dishes are more like a dessert. Think of the pink-hued Cherry Dessert Salad or the Watergate Salad; some people might hope that these spoonfuls of sugar qualify as a serving of fruit. Even if those glass bowls look like a nod to something that Aunt Mae might make on the Andy Griffith Show, the classic flavor has people going back for another serving. There is a reason why these nostalgic offerings still satisfy after all these years.