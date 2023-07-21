Old-School Pea Salad Is A Southern Classic

From the neighborhood potluck to grandma's Sunday supper, Southern side salads can sometimes outshine the main protein. In some ways, that heaping bowl of creamy, hearty goodness can feel like a comfort food even though it is labeled a salad. The old-school pea salad might not be found on a grocery store shelf, but it is a popular Southern classic.

For those unfamiliar with the pea salad, The Pioneer Woman recalls how it would be a staple during spring brunches. Whether it was the seasonal fresh peas, the copious amounts of cheese, or the hidden bits of bacon, the combination was a flavorful memory. A pea salad combines peas with a firm cheese, bacon, and a mayonnaise-based dressing. Other ingredients, like onions and herbs, can be included as well. The salad is usually served chilled since it features mayonnaise.

While the dish might be more flavorful with fresh spring peas, it can be served anytime. Using frozen peas is an option, but make sure that the vegetables are not mushy; that is a different type of pea dish. In addition, over-dressing the salad is not advised. The peas should not be swimming in a sea of sauce.

Whether an alternative to potato salad or a way to bring a different vegetable to the table, the old-school pea salad recipe needs to be reintroduced to the rotation. After all, a serving of vegetables can be more palatable with bacon, cheese, and a creamy dressing.