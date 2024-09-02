Why You Should Give You Melons A Firm Shake Before You Splurge On Them

When it comes to some of our favorite fruits, it's easy to tell at a glance if they're ripe. For example, you can use the color of a peach to tell if you're picking the ripest ones, and there's a simple way to pick the ripest strawberries at a glance. Melons are a little trickier, though. If you've ever headed to the store to pick up a melon and wondered if they're all really as similar as they look, we have a great trick for you. In short, shake that melon. What you hear can help you pick the ripest ones.

That's a big deal, especially when it comes to melons. Many varieties, such as honeydew and watermelon, stop ripening once they have been cut from the vine. This means you're unable to take them home and let them ripen at their own pace, so what you pick up from the store is what you're going to get (fortunately, there are at least some things that you can still do with underripe melons, like pickling them or using them in a smoothie). But when you give it a firm shake and can feel or hear something moving around inside, that's a really good sign.