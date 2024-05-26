Stuck With An Underripe Melon? Try Pickling It

Drupes, citruses, berries, and pomes are some of Mother Nature's most decadent fruits. Delicious as they are, the list isn't complete without melons. From crunchy watermelon to tender cantaloupe and sweet honeydew, melons are picnic staples large enough to feed a crowd. The only downside to these sizable sweet treats? You have to wait for them to ripen. As melons ripen, they develop that sugary taste and juicy consistency characteristic of a great melon. When they're unripe, they're drier, tougher, and more bland. Instead of waiting for them to ripen, pickle melons to enjoy them as soon the craving hits.

We'll be the first to admit that melons aren't your typical pickling ingredient, but you can pickle just about any vegetable or fruit. Pickled melons are sweet, succulent, tangy, and slightly salty, culminating in a one-of-a-kind melon-eating experience that's not as different from its usual form as you might expect. With their multi-dimensional and zippy flavor profile, pickled melons work in various recipes and are complementary to many foods, ensuring options for putting them to use, beyond snacking, are never limited.

Although you can pickle melons via canning, quick pickling is just as tasty and takes less time than the former option. Dice your melon (the rind can stay on!) and submerge it in a boiled mixture of vinegar, salt, and sugar. Add your favorite herbs and spices, seal the jar tightly, and refrigerate. It will be ready in two hours and last up to one month.