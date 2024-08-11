The Color To Look For If You Want The Ripest Peach Possible

Not-quite-ripe peaches will have a green ring around the base of their stem. When the green-hued ring begins to disappear and brown, it's an indication that the peach has ripened further, signaling that it's ready to be enjoyed immediately. This method doesn't just work for peaches, however, but other stone fruits as well. It's a technique best used for picking peaches from the market, rather than your backyard, as peaches that ripen on the tree sometimes develop brown rot and are often snatched up by hungry critters.

The brown stem method is more consistent than many other techniques for checking peach ripeness. Because of the myriad of peach types (many of them used in different ways), testing a peach for firmness can be deceptive, as some newer varieties of peach are designed to maintain their crunchiness even when ripe. Checking color can also be tricky as a peach's hue doesn't change evenly, with the part exposed to the sun (called the blush) reddening faster than the rest. Even after applying these tests, if your peaches are still not ripe enough for your liking, there are ways to help speed up the process.