The Parchment Paper Trick For Perfectly Poached Fruit Every Time

Among the ways to enjoy fruit, poached pears are the perfect way to upgrade your next bowl of homemade vanilla ice cream. Poaching involves cooking food in sugar water often imbued with aromatic ingredients such as whole spices, citrus peel, and wine. Yet, there is a delicate art to poaching that involves maintaining the somewhat low temperature of your cooking liquid while simultaneously keeping your fruit fully submerged for even cooking. When placing firm raw fruit in a pot of hot liquid, you may have difficulty keeping it under the surface. Luckily, with the help of one kitchen necessity, there is an easy and effective way to simmer your favorite fruits over the stove. Thanks to strategically cut parchment paper, poaching becomes a simple, foolproof way to prepare fresh fruit.

Fruit varies in volume, meaning some varieties are less dense than water. That causes certain produce to float or bob along the surface. Whether you're poaching cherries, plums, or pears, the last thing you want is undercooked fruit as a result of uneven cooking. Fix the problem by cutting out a round piece of parchment paper — a cartouche — to act as a lightweight lid substitute. Instead of using your pot's lid, which creates unwanted condensation, a ring of parchment paper placed directly on top of your fruit allows just enough steam to escape while keeping the fruit evenly heated on all sides.