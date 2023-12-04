Upgrade Your Poaching Experience With The Help Of Parchment Paper

Knowing the gentle bubbling temperatures of poaching is an essential tip for your cooking arsenal, be it for eggs in the morning or some boozy fruit for dessert. Parchment — or baking — paper is the unexpected route to upgrading your poaching game, all thanks to employing a classic French cooking trick: the cartouche.

You might think that your pan's regular lid is just fine for keeping liquid covered, but the parchment paper cartouche is better for poaching purposes, thanks to a little bit of culinary science. Even though poaching liquid — whether plain water, stock, or syrup — isn't boiling, it still evaporates during the cooking process.

Keeping the liquid covered is essential because the main ingredient can dry out or burn if it evaporates too much. But because the pan's lid is made of metal, it conducts some of the heat emitted from that evaporation and condenses the evaporating liquid back into the pot. If you've ever taken the lid off a braise or poach and had clear water drip onto the stove, this is why. Trying to solve this by leaving the lid partly covering the pan creates uneven evaporation and does nothing about the condensation. A cartouche solves both of these problems, allowing steam to escape evenly without the condensation effect, as well as directly submerging the poached ingredient for maximum contact with the liquid.