The Tip To Live By For The Most Flavorful Poached Fruit

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to fruit-based desserts, you don't always have to fall back on pies and pastries that just feature fruity filling — sometimes it's enough to let the produce itself be the star of the show. And that doesn't mean just slicing up some strawberries and setting them on a plate with whipped cream. One of the easiest ways to give fruit the center stage on the dessert table is to poach it.

Poaching starts with cut, halved, or whole fruit (depending on your pick and the look you're going for) that's then simmered in a mixture of slightly sweet liquids like wine, sugar, and spices, until it's cooked through. The whole process is quite simple, and since the cooking process lets most fruits maintain their shape, the resulting poached pears, apples, figs, or otherwise are an elegant centerpiece.

This method isn't all about the aesthetics, however; it also enhances and amplifies fruit's natural sweetness and imparts aromatic flavor from the liquid used. Even though those flavors will come through as the fruit simmers on the stovetop, the secret to intensifying the taste is not to remove the fruit from the liquid right away when it's done cooking. If you allow your fruit to cool in the poaching liquid until it reaches room temperature (around 20 minutes), it will continue to absorb the syrup's flavor, leaving you with a sweet, bright, and vivid dessert every time.