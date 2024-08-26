The Line For Japan's Newest Costco Is Stretching Out The Door

On August 24, 2024, the Nanjo City, Okinawa Costco Wholesale location opened its doors. The opening day started off three and a half hours before its standard business hours of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Nanjo City location features the standard Costco amenities: A gas station, food court, and spacious parking lot, in addition to products used in Japanese cooking such as miso soup and green tea.

It became increasingly clear that this opening was one to remember as the line to enter continued to grow, eventually reaching a five-hour wait time. At 11:19 p.m. Japan Standard Time on August 24th a tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter, featured pictures of the line outside of the Nanjo City Costco and a crowded store interior.

The first Costco $COST in Okinawa opened today. They opened it 3.5 hours before its normal hours. The building quickly reached max capacity. Cars wrapped around the parking lot. They could only let new people in as others left. There was a 5 hour wait to get in. pic.twitter.com/PwyJqoaVaT — Joseph Carlson (@joecarlsonshow) August 24, 2024

Countless people were organized in a winding line in the Costco parking lot well before sunrise. Similar posts have shown up on Reddit and Instagram, all of which highlight the remarkable crowds. After the building itself quickly reached maximum capacity, customers were only allowed in as others exited the building.