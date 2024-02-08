9 Ways Costco Is Changing In 2024

If you're lucky enough to hold a Costco membership, you know that one of the things that sets it apart is a certain stability in a grocery retail world that can feel increasingly desperate to seize our attention via flashy gimmicks that also serve to distract from how expensive everything seems to be getting. But as much as Costco-holics might fear change, the company still has to make some adjustments now and then, even as the cheap $1.50 Costco hot dog combo meal price stays eternally right where it's always been.

Some of these changes will be seen as good by Costco shoppers, while others will probably be less well received, but whether it's good, bad, or indifferent, it never hurts to get the intel on any big changes ahead of time rather than being surprised in the heat of the shopping moment. So here are a few notable changes that are either already being made or may come to Costco in 2024.