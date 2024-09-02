8 Red Flags To Look For When Buying Tuna Salad From The Grocery Store

Prepackaged tuna salad is a serious timesaver. When you need a quick lunch with minimal hassle, few things are easier than grabbing some grocery store tuna salad and spreading it on a few slices of bread. However, while homemade tuna salad is generally a pretty simple affair that involves mixing a few different ingredients, grocery store tuna salad can be a little more complicated. These deli items can be full of a lot more items than you might think, and some of the most unhealthy store-bought tuna salads can be riddled with red flags.

While it's not always the case, grocery store tuna salads tend to be pretty high in sodium and saturated fat. Some of them also contain a troubling amount of sugars, which for their recommended serving size can spiral into unhealthy territory. There's no getting around the fact that these food items are, more often than not, pretty highly processed, with concerning extra ingredients coming with the territory. These added ingredients aren't the only red flag, either. Certain store-bought tuna salads can also use tuna that's sourced with unsustainable methods, or which contains worrying amounts of mercury.