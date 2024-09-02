This Might Be The Easiest Way To Amp Up Frozen Lasagna

Lasagna is one of those comfort foods you can enjoy any time of the year. With a little meal prep, you can store it in the freezer for months before baking it, but the flavor and texture might not be as fresh as if you had baked it right away. On the other hand, there's nothing wrong with putting a store-bought frozen lasagna in your cart when you don't have time for meal prepping. In either case, consider making this Italian dish spicy for an added boost of flavor.

That's right: One of the easiest ways to upgrade frozen lasagna is to add a spicy ingredient like chili, red pepper flakes, or chili crisp. Straying from the classic lasagna recipe, this is how author Jon Kung puts a Chinese culinary spin on the Italian dish. His dan dan lasagna recipe in "Kung Food: Chinese American Recipes from A Third-Culture Kitchen: A Cookbook" involves cooking dried, hot red chilies into the sauce and drizzling chili oil over each layer.

Although you're not making your lasagna fresh, you can easily adapt this idea into a frozen version you prepared a month ago or picked up from the store. Right after the dish is done baking, add a sprinkle of your preferred chili crisp or flakes on top and re-cover with foil to heat slightly while it rests. The spices won't be layered throughout, but you'll still get a bit of a kick in each bite.