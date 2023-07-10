The Best Way To Reheat Lasagna For A Deliciously Crispy Top

So you made a delicious classic lasagna, it turned out great, and you have plenty of leftovers. Then, the next day you go to heat up your tasty creation in the microwave, and it turns into a mess. It's hot on the outside and ice cold on the inside. Plus, it's somehow both dry and soggy at the same time. Who knew that was possible? This exact scenario is why it's best to avoid reheating lasagna in the microwave entirely. In fact, the best way to reheat lasagna for an evenly heated and crispy-top experience is to use the oven.

Of course, the oven can sometimes be a pain. You have to preheat it, and it takes more time. However, if you truly want your leftover lasagna to taste the same as the first day you made it, the oven is the best way to go. While this method is more time-consuming, it might just be worth it because it will cook the lasagna to the same temperature all the way through, you can heat the entire lasagna at once, and it will prevent your pasta from getting too dry and tough.