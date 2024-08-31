The McDonald's Dipping Sauce We Avoid Every Time

When enjoying fries and McNuggets at McDonald's, you can choose from a wide selection of dipping sauces to enhance your dining experience. While some McDonald's sauces have reached icon status, such as the chain's coveted Big Mac sauce, others fall well short of customer expectations. According to Daily Meal's ranking of McDonald's dipping sauces, there is one sauce that brought only sadness when combined with classic menu items.

Our reviewer found the chain's creamy ranch sauce failed to satisfy on just about every level. The texture was described as "watery," while the primary flavor component of the ranch was determined to be "salty." This selection was also sorely lacking the herbiness that makes the very best ranch brands stand out. Keep in mind that McDonald's introduced its chicken nuggets with just four sauces, none of which were ranch (instead, customers were given the choice of sweet and sour, hot mustard, barbecue, and honey). It's not clear when the chain added the dipping sauce to the menu, but the decision may have been spurred by ranch's immense popularity, which began when the condiment became the most popular dressing during the early '90s.