All You Need To Turn Mayo Into A Delicious Dip Is A Sprinkle Of MSG

MSG stands for monosodium glutamate and is the "sodium salt of the common amino acid glutamic acid," per the FDA. It has been used since the 1950s as a flavor enhancer and preservative, however, its potential health risks have built up much anxiety around its use. Healthline states that MSG is considered safe in small doses, and as the stigma surrounding the additive looks to be ending, now is the time to make up for lost time. Let's start with mayonnaise which only requires a small sprinkle of MSG to transform this common condiment into a deeply moreish dip.

It takes less than a teaspoon of MSG to amplify all the wonderful flavors inside your rather ordinary mayonnaise. MSG is renowned for delivering the fifth taste: umami and punching a salty, savory deliciousness into all the crucial ingredients used in mayonnaise. It's straightforward to make and does not even require creating homemade mayonnaise. How could you possibly resist trying?