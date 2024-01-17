The Best Temperature To Cook A Beautiful Piece Of Wagyu

Before throwing your prized cut on the grill or cast iron, be forewarned: The fat content that gives Wagyu its magical texture will also impact how the meat cooks. A cut of Wagyu will cook up to 30% faster than a traditional American ribeye — meaning that the temperature you cook Wagyu is intrinsically tied to timing.

Speaking with Washington State Magazine, San Francisco-based chef and restaurant owner Fred Reeves emphasizes the importance of a quick cooking time and suggests an optimal temperature. "Wagyu is delicious but needs to be cooked fast because if it's overdone it can taste kind of dry and chewy," he explains. "You want to go with the highest heat you can and get it on and off the cooking surface really quickly." In turn, as a home cook, it's important to mentally prepare for a quick cooking time to nail the medium-rare sweet spot.

The extensive marbling in a piece of Wagyu also creates another issue: grease. When exposed to the hot pan, the impressive fat content in the meat will immediately start rendering. Sizzling fat is great for cooking, but it affects how you prepare the pan before searing. In an interview with the Michelin Guide, Chef Andrea Spagoni offers a tip to Wagyu cooks and suggests that "it is better to use less or no oil or butter to cook" Wagyu to avoid a greasy mess.