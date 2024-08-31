The Prep Method That Gives Salmon Way More Flavor
When it comes to choosing your favorite seafood-inspired meals that consistently prove to be tasty, reliable, and nutritious, salmon is often a part of the mix. Whether you're used to baking salmon in foil with a bit of butter and lemon or going all out to enjoy pesto-baked salmon, there is one surefire way to guarantee every bite of your nutritious selection is loaded with immeasurable amounts of flavor. You already know the key to delicious salmon has everything to do with mindful preparation. Yet, you may be unaware that you can achieve extra flavorful fish by slicing your salmon hasselback-style.
The hasselback method involves cutting foods crosswise at distinct intervals along their entirety without slicing through completely. The goal of preparing food with multiple, evenly spaced cuts is to create more room for additional texture and flavor. How many times have you attempted to upgrade oven-baked salmon with homemade sauce only to find this added condiment pooling along the bottom of your pan? Hasselback salmon has extra folds and more surface area to include any and all preferred extras which, in turn, give your resulting meal more flavor. Instead of solely dressing your salmon in simple liquid-based extras like olive oil, soy sauce, and honey, the hasselback method leaves space for chopped ingredients like garlic, onion, or capers. Yet before you start adorning your next round of salmon with your preferred accompaniments, you need to better familiarize yourself with this brilliant slicing technique.
Tips for adequately slicing salmon with the hasselback method
The hasselback method can be used on either an entire side of salmon or individual filets. To use this slicing technique with ease, ensure you have either a sharp chef's knife or filet knife on hand. While both options are effective, filet knives are usually lighter in weight and have thinner, more controllable blades. If you plan on covering fish in a marinade or topping with added texture, hasselback filets are easier to manipulate than any cuts made on larger slabs of fish. When working with individual pieces, select thicker slices or center cuts of fish, as they prove to be easier to slice at even intervals.
Make 1-inch cuts along the length of your selection. If you're used to making hasselback potatoes, you might assume you need to place chopsticks at the base of each filet to avoid accidentally slicing through the exterior of your food. However, the skin on your salmon acts as a natural barrier against complete cuts. Therefore, always hasselback salmon skin side down.
When cutting a side of salmon, make even horizontal slices along the entire portion. Then, make one central slice down the center, or multiple vertical slices for a resulting checkerboard effect. Once your fish has been evenly sliced, you're ready to impart all your favorite ingredients.
How to make extra flavorful hasselback salmon
The best part about preparing salmon using the hasselback method is that there are several ways to reap the rewards of this specific slicing technique. Once you've effectively cut your salmon, rub the inner folds with oil and your favorite spices. To prepare fish with toppings before baking or frying in your air fryer, make flavorful parmesan crusted salmon and push some of those buttery breadcrumbs and cheese between the folds of your fish. For a creamier alternative, consider adding a combined mixture of chopped spinach, cream cheese, and feta cheese between slices.
Alternatively, those even slits are also perfect for housing aromatics which indirectly give your fish more flavor. For a lighter upgrade, fill salmon cuts with thin slices of lemon and your favorite herbs. Not only do these added extras give your fish more visual appeal, but they make salmon even more tasty.
There are also several ways to incorporate more flavor to hasselback salmon after cooking. Top fully-cooked fish with a refreshing salad composed of finely-diced cucumber, avocado, and onion or jalapeño. Additionally, use your favorite condiments post-cooking with a spoonful of chimichurri sauce or spicy mayo. Since hasselback salmon is pre-portioned in a way, those extra ingredients and sauces drip between slices and give your fish more delicious flavor. With the addition of one easy step, your next batch of salmon is sure to please.