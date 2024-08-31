The Prep Method That Gives Salmon Way More Flavor

When it comes to choosing your favorite seafood-inspired meals that consistently prove to be tasty, reliable, and nutritious, salmon is often a part of the mix. Whether you're used to baking salmon in foil with a bit of butter and lemon or going all out to enjoy pesto-baked salmon, there is one surefire way to guarantee every bite of your nutritious selection is loaded with immeasurable amounts of flavor. You already know the key to delicious salmon has everything to do with mindful preparation. Yet, you may be unaware that you can achieve extra flavorful fish by slicing your salmon hasselback-style.

The hasselback method involves cutting foods crosswise at distinct intervals along their entirety without slicing through completely. The goal of preparing food with multiple, evenly spaced cuts is to create more room for additional texture and flavor. How many times have you attempted to upgrade oven-baked salmon with homemade sauce only to find this added condiment pooling along the bottom of your pan? Hasselback salmon has extra folds and more surface area to include any and all preferred extras which, in turn, give your resulting meal more flavor. Instead of solely dressing your salmon in simple liquid-based extras like olive oil, soy sauce, and honey, the hasselback method leaves space for chopped ingredients like garlic, onion, or capers. Yet before you start adorning your next round of salmon with your preferred accompaniments, you need to better familiarize yourself with this brilliant slicing technique.