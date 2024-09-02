Your Air Fryer Is The Secret To Reviving Stale Chips

A staple snack if ever there was one, chips often have a permanent place in our pantries. However, tortilla chips, potato chips, and other chip varieties have a downside in that they become far less appealing after getting stale. And sadly, chip quality will decrease in as little as one week, at which point this beloved snack may not be as tasty thanks to the softer texture and missing crunch.

Fortunately, there's a way to restore the crispiness to stale chips and spare the heartache of discarding a bag before it's been depleted. In an effort to restore their leftover Qdoba chips, a TikToker found that the air fryer is the perfect vehicle for reintroducing crunchiness to tortilla chips. According to the creator of the clip, the air-fried day-old chips were superior to the fresh version. Per the video, the chips should be cooked for three minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit with just a dash of salt. To elevate the flavor of your restored chips even further, there are some factors to consider before pairing snacks with different dips.