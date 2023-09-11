The Storage Hack That Keeps Potato Chips Fresh And Crunchy

Stale potato chips are the worst. There's nothing more disappointing than reaching into a chip bag and being met not with a crunch, but with a limp, chewy, potato-y disc. But stale potato chips are almost inevitable if you need to store your chips for longer than a few days. Sure, you can move your chips to an airtight container, seal the bag with a bag clip, or any number of other tricks — but that will only delay the inevitable.

Still, there's another hack that keeps the moisture out of your chip container that's worth trying, and you might be able to find it buried at the bottom of one of your clothing pockets. Silica gel packets are a unique way to keep your favorite snacks crisp due to their moisture-wicking powers. While "DO NOT EAT" packs are commonly found in new purses and medicine bottles, they may not sound like a great idea to drop into a food container. But they're perfectly safe to use for food storage and will ensure your snacks are crisp down to the last crunch.