What To Consider Before Pairing Snacks With Different Dips

Have you ever excitedly grabbed a chip from the snack bowl only to have it break in half after one dip? If you plan to make a chunky dip, you'll want to consider how strong your chip is and if it's up to the task. Pita chips, for example, are a sturdy choice for more than just classic hummus. They can handle a hefty dip like hot homemade buffalo chicken dip or spinach and artichoke dip.

If you want to use tortilla chips for salsa and guacamole, avoid the thin kind and look for a tortilla chip with some heft. While thin tortilla chips are light and crispy, they're better for crumbling on top of a salad or bowl as a garnish. They're likely to break off if you try to scoop up a helping of chunky guacamole or pico de gallo. Yellow corn tortilla chips are a great choice for a thicker, stronger tortilla chip.

Alternatively, thin and delicate potato chips are acceptable for a light, creamy dip. Furthermore, the hint of saltiness from the chips often perfectly complements cream-based dips seasoned with garlic or onion. They're just sturdy enough to hold up under dips that are more liquid-based.