What To Consider Before Pairing Snacks With Different Dips
Whether you're preparing for a party spread or whipping up a quick appetizer, there's no doubt that dips are a crowd-pleasing choice. If you're making a cold dip like hummus, caramelized onion dip, or even salsa or a hot dip like spinach-artichoke dip, buffalo chicken dip, or queso, the chip or snack you pair it with is just as important as the dip itself. Instead of just reaching for the first bag of chips on the shelf or in your pantry, keep a few factors in mind.
Consider the texture of the dip you're serving. If you have a creamier dip that's sour cream or cream-cheese-based, you'll want a chip with a bit more texture to bring contrast, like a ruffled potato chip. But if you're serving a chunky salsa or dip that's more solid than creamy, serve a smooth chip that can act as a simple vessel for all the jam-packed ingredients in the dip, like a classic tortilla chip.
The strength of your snack matters
Have you ever excitedly grabbed a chip from the snack bowl only to have it break in half after one dip? If you plan to make a chunky dip, you'll want to consider how strong your chip is and if it's up to the task. Pita chips, for example, are a sturdy choice for more than just classic hummus. They can handle a hefty dip like hot homemade buffalo chicken dip or spinach and artichoke dip.
If you want to use tortilla chips for salsa and guacamole, avoid the thin kind and look for a tortilla chip with some heft. While thin tortilla chips are light and crispy, they're better for crumbling on top of a salad or bowl as a garnish. They're likely to break off if you try to scoop up a helping of chunky guacamole or pico de gallo. Yellow corn tortilla chips are a great choice for a thicker, stronger tortilla chip.
Alternatively, thin and delicate potato chips are acceptable for a light, creamy dip. Furthermore, the hint of saltiness from the chips often perfectly complements cream-based dips seasoned with garlic or onion. They're just sturdy enough to hold up under dips that are more liquid-based.
Alternative snacks to pair with dips
Chips are not the end-all-be-all of dippable foods. Try shaking things up and go beyond the typical chip. Pretzels are a great alternative to potato chips that still deliver in the crunch and saltiness department. They can even go beyond savory dips: Try dunking pretzels in sweet cream cheese dips or even nut butter dips as an easy dessert treat.
For your savory dips, you can always turn to the classic crudité platter of vegetables. Crunchy carrots and celery make the perfect companion to creamy dips and are a great, healthier alternative to potato chips. You can even make colorful veggie chips by baking slices of root vegetables like sweet potatoes, parsnips, beets, or carrots. If you're going international and making dips from around the world, look into the snacks and food of that culture to help you decide what pairs best with those respective dips. From toasted baguettes to triangles of pita bread, your dip possibilities are endless. Just pair the snacks that make for the best companions to your dips in flavor and sturdiness, and your next dip platter will be unforgettable.