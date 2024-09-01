The Key To Cooking The Best Greens? Just Keep It Simple

There's a reason a heaping helping of greens is reserved for holidays or extended family meals on many an American supper table. A quick internet search shows most of the top recipes take two to three hours or more. That's with at least one major outlet claiming they can wash, de-stem, and chop 3 pounds of collard greens plus chop ham, onions, and garlic and measure out all their other ingredients in 20 minutes.

Forget having grandma's famous collard greens recipe on a weeknight. If you want greens on a Wednesday, you either need a can opener or a better way. That better way is with a pressure cooker and prep-less ingredients like prechopped greens, peeled or chopped garlic, and store-bought smoked ham hocks.

Whether you like collards, mustards, turnips, or a combo, you can have salty, savory, flavorful greens swimming in potlikker (that's "pot liquor" for the uninitiated) on the table in as little as a ½ hour. And you only need a can opener if that's how your stock comes.