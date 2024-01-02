The Most Important Step For Preparing Tender Collard Greens

Isn't it true that most of our favorite homestyle meals can be upgraded with delicious servings of sautéed greens? Whether preparing baked chicken or classic beef meatloaf, rounding out your meals with satisfying vegetable-based side dishes is always a good idea. Out of all the options to choose from, collard greens have been a Southern staple for decades. Often served with barbecued foods, macaroni and cheese, or freshly baked cornbread, collard greens provide hearty meals with a satisfying dose of added color and texture. Next to these positive attributes, Healthline says collard greens are also packed with antioxidants and essential nutrients such as vitamin K, calcium, and folate. Even though these dark green veggies have several health benefits, collard greens are categorized as cruciferous vegetables, like Brussels sprouts and cabbage, and impart a slightly sharp flavor to your palate.

If you've been wanting to whip up a side of collard greens but are concerned with your ability to cook these sturdier veggies until tender and delicious, first wash each bunch thoroughly in water and remove the hard central stem from each leaf. Like most varieties of kale, collard greens are much more easily enjoyed when their inner stems are removed before cooking. Now that you know the importance of detaching these pesky stalks, what's the quickest way to get the job done?