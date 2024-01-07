How Long Should You Steam Collard Greens To Achieve The Right Texture?

When making collard greens, you'll want to do all you can to create a texture that complements the rest of the meal. You may also have a preference that takes precedence over anything. Either way, here's what you need to do. If you want softer collard greens, you'll want to steam them longer, possibly up to two hours. You'll enjoy how smooth these come out, almost like butter. You'll get a great melding of flavors in a soupy mixture of leaves. However, if you want your collards to have more of a pliable and tender texture, then closer to 45 minutes will be your best bet.

Now, if you want to maximize the nutrients you'll receive from your collard greens while making them even chewier, only steam them for five minutes. It all depends on how tough the leaves are and how much of their natural bitterness you want to cook out. No matter which texture you go for, at the end of the day you'll have delicious collard greens that will complete your Southern meal experience.