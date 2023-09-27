The Flavorful Cuts Of Beef To Use In Place Of Flank Steak

Skirt steak is the easiest substitute because it and flank steak are often used interchangeably. Skirt steak, which comes from cow's diaphragm muscle, is the only cut more common in fajitas than flank steak and shares many of the former's qualities. You can treat it exactly the same as flank steak; you just have to make sure it's cut against the grain to keep it from getting chewy. This is more important with both skirt and flank steak than with other cuts of beef.

Flat iron steak, meanwhile, comes from a different part of the cow: the shoulder. Flat iron steak requires more processing than most other cuts — it comes from above the shoulder blade, and a seam of connective tissue must be removed to get to it. It actually wasn't considered a viable cut until the early 2000s for precisely this reason, but when it finally was utilized, it was found to contain a lot of the flavor and texture qualities flank steak does.

Tri-tip, by contrast, comes from the bottom sirloin, just above where you'd find flank steak. Tri-tip is called tri-tip because, well, it looks like a triangle. Much like flank and skirt steak, you don't want to cook tri-tip past medium; all of them will become dry and chewy.