What Are Esters In Home-Brewed Beer And What Do They Do?

When assessing a beer's quality, home-brewers will often speak of esters. But what exactly are esters, you may wonder. Esters are the fruity sweet aroma you experience when selecting the ripest carton of strawberries, for example. In beer, esters are created during fermentation when alcohol reacts with organic acids to create fruity aromas — though they can also be introduced by adding fruit to the brew.

Esters are naturally present in flowers and fruits, and chemically derived esters are used in flavorings and aromas in many foods and household products. That lemon-scented dish detergent you just used likely got its pleasant smell from esters. And the delightful aromas in esters are an all-important component for some styles of beer.

Perhaps you want to make the perfect beer to bring to a barbecue that'll pair well with everything. Or you want to make a strong lager for some grilled mesquite beer brats. No matter what your plans, be forewarned: When brewing beer, esters can be a blessing or a curse depending on the style you intend to make.