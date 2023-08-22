When Making Your Own Beer, Sanitation Is Key

The goal here is not complete sterilization. Instead, the purpose of sanitation is to kill off the bulk of those pesky microbes that will destroy your beer if given the opportunity.

A bleach solution can be an effective sanitizer, but it can also leave behind remnants that will affect the flavor of your beer. Again, you will want to turn to a homebrew supply shop for quality chemicals. Per Bader Beer and Wine Supply, Star San is the gold standard for brewing sanitation, but other options are available. Different solutions will require differing amounts of time to activate, but most should be no-rinse, with a limited amount of time needed to air dry. Be sure to follow the package directions to a T no matter what you use.

Everything that will touch your wort after it has boiled needs to be sanitized. The warm, sugary environment creates the perfect conditions for living microbes, so pay special attention to your fermentors, funnels, airlocks, and the overflow hose when it comes time to switch out the airlock. Don't forget your hands and the outside of yeast packets, either! Bottles, bottle caps, and the bottle capper will also need to be sanitized carefully before they're used. But don't do it ahead of time. When brewing your own beer, sanitize equipment directly before use to keep it safe from the mold, bacteria, and wild yeast that could ruin it.