This Is How You Keep That Stubborn Charcoal Grill Fire From Going Out

Once you've set up your coals and lit them up, the waiting game begins. As long as your grill has enough air through the vents, you can leave the lid on and let the coals heat up — no need to excessively dump lighter fluid everywhere. You'll know the coals are ready once they start to turn ashy on the outside, but they won't reach that state if you constantly lift the lid to check on them. When the coals get ashy and you can feel a steady heat coming off them, you can spread them out more in the grill so direct heat covers the whole grate.

Remember that all charcoal grills are different, and require adjustments to the amount of coal used and to your ventilation technique. Charcoal grills come in all shapes and sizes, different types of meat need more or less ventilation than others, and outdoor conditions like wind and altitude will affect your fire. There are plenty of tips for grilling at a high altitude, all of which you'll need to take into account to adjust your charcoal grilling to the right conditions. Charcoal grills may be stubborn, but with the right amount of air and patience, it'll be your go-to grill method, as you can't beat the smoky flavor of a charcoal grill.