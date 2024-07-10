What You Need To Know Before Grilling At A Higher Altitude

Before focusing on grilling, it's best to know the basics of how high altitudes affect cooking. First and foremost: what is high altitude? According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, anything above 2,500-3,000 feet is considered high enough altitude to affect cooking. The elevation change has the greatest effect on the boiling point of water, which gets lower as the altitude increases — this means it takes longer for food to cook because you have to keep it stalling at a lower temperature.

What this means for your grill, especially when grilling meat, is that you'll want to maintain as much moisture as possible to prevent food from drying out while cooking. Moisture is also important because water evaporates more quickly at higher altitudes; so you'll be battling slow grilling and quick drying, all affected by the lower boiling point of water in your ingredients. Note that upping the heat and attempting to flash grill your meat will not help, as it will singe the outside of your food and leave the center raw. Your meat, and other ingredients, will also dry out more quickly due to the increased heat.

The moral of the story is when you're grilling up high, keep it low and slow, and this applies to veggies and other grilled items as well. It may seem tedious, but allowing your barbecue to properly heat up and allotting extra time for your food to cook is the only way to go.