Properly Position Your Grill Vents To Ensure The Best Cook For Your Meat

Grilling doesn't have to be complicated, and knowing how to control the temperature on your grill is the key to ensuring the best-cooked and tastiest meat possible. To do this, it's important to understand how to adjust your grill's air vents as you cook your meat. Adjustable vents, found on charcoal grills and wood smokers, are critical for controlling the grill's temperature, which should be monitored to avoid over or undercooking your meat.

Charcoal grills use oxygen and charcoal briquettes or lump charcoal for fuel. On a typical kettle charcoal grill, you'll find two air vents, one on the top and one on the bottom. The bottom vent is the intake damper, where oxygen is pulled into the grill to increase the heat, while the top vent acts as the exhaust damper, allowing smoke to escape and (when open) helping the intake damper to pull air into the grill. Although charcoal and wood grills are considered more difficult to control than gas grills, they can deliver much hotter temperatures (better for searing) and a tasty, smoky flavor that you won't get with a gas grill. In fact, a charcoal grill may be your best bet for steak. If you learn how to work the air vents, you'll prevent those flare-ups that charcoal grills are known for.