The Simple Way To Elevate Watery Store-Bought Salsa

Tortilla chips and salsa are a popular party snack, and you might opt to pick up a jar from the store in the interest of saving time. However, several things can make this saucy dip thinner than you'd like, especially ingredients that release liquid when they are cut and chopped. While it's disappointing to have watery store-bought salsa, you can fix it using some of the same tips for avoiding watery pico de gallo and homemade salsa.

One of the best ways is to add ingredients that have a lower water content, such as bell and jalapeño peppers, onions, corn sliced off the cob, and chopped pineapple or mango. These veggies and fruits are more fibrous and impart a thicker structure into salsa. You can add more tomatoes too, but avoid the common salsa mistake of using juicy varieties like beefsteak. While they're great for making fresh dip, Roma or plum are better for fixing watery salsa because they're paste tomatoes. Also, you can reduce the water content by sprinkling salt on top. Then, let them sit for at least 15 minutes so that the salt can draw out excess moisture, and drain before adding them to the salsa.

On the other hand, tomatillos are a fibrous option that's less watery than tomatoes. Another good option is avocado if you want to create a creamier dip. Also, keep in mind that over-blending rather than finely chopping will only contribute to the watery factor.