The Simple Way To Elevate Watery Store-Bought Salsa
Tortilla chips and salsa are a popular party snack, and you might opt to pick up a jar from the store in the interest of saving time. However, several things can make this saucy dip thinner than you'd like, especially ingredients that release liquid when they are cut and chopped. While it's disappointing to have watery store-bought salsa, you can fix it using some of the same tips for avoiding watery pico de gallo and homemade salsa.
One of the best ways is to add ingredients that have a lower water content, such as bell and jalapeño peppers, onions, corn sliced off the cob, and chopped pineapple or mango. These veggies and fruits are more fibrous and impart a thicker structure into salsa. You can add more tomatoes too, but avoid the common salsa mistake of using juicy varieties like beefsteak. While they're great for making fresh dip, Roma or plum are better for fixing watery salsa because they're paste tomatoes. Also, you can reduce the water content by sprinkling salt on top. Then, let them sit for at least 15 minutes so that the salt can draw out excess moisture, and drain before adding them to the salsa.
On the other hand, tomatillos are a fibrous option that's less watery than tomatoes. Another good option is avocado if you want to create a creamier dip. Also, keep in mind that over-blending rather than finely chopping will only contribute to the watery factor.
More ways to thicken watery salsa from the store
If your salsa is still too thin after adding veggies and fruits, you can implement a few more tricks. For instance, try adding tomato paste: Just 1 tablespoon can make the saucy dip thicker. If you don't have this ingredient, though, you can reduce the salsa on the stove. After bringing it to a boil, stirring frequently while simmering for about 10 minutes will make the excess water evaporate, leaving you with a thicker result. Additionally, cooking salsa ingredients amps up the flavor, melding the aromatics together.
Is the consistency still too watery for you? Although usually left as a last-ditch effort for salsa, one of the best tips for thickening sauces is to add a slurry of cornstarch (flour and arrowroot will also work, but cornstarch has the strongest thickening capabilities). A slurry normally consists of one part thickener and two parts cold water, but you'll want to stick to a 1:1 ratio of cornstarch plus water per 1 cup of salsa. You can always adjust the ratio to your liking, and you might have to experiment a little to get it just right. Then, slowly stir the slurry into the simmering salsa until it's well incorporated and has thickened.
Tips for making store-bought salsa more flavorful
While store-bought salsa is the most convenient way to enjoy this combination of ingredients, the flavor won't be the same as making it yourself. Fortunately, you can elevate the flavor of store-bought salsa by adding fresh ingredients. Doing so will require tasting as you go: There is no single recipe for zhuzhing up store-bought salsa, since each brand can taste vastly different.
A good start is adding freshness back to the store-bought salsa because the flavor of the existing ingredients can be blunted during the heating process required for jarring and canning. The citrus zing of lime juice and the pungent punch of minced cilantro provide balance with the other ingredients, while the briny umami of minced olives can impart some depth into the dip. It doesn't hurt to add some diced onion and radish for additional crunch, too. For another layer of flavor, throw in some spices like cumin and oregano.
Are you disappointed with the heat level of your salsa? You might get one of the spiciest store-bought salsas that you can find but still be left hankering for more heat. It's easy to take it up a notch by adding some jalapeño peppers, but serranos rank higher on the Scoville scale and will really kick up the heat. Consider roasting the peppers before you add them to enhance the flavor. For a fast fix, you can also toss in some red chili flakes or your favorite hot sauce.