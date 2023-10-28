Show Your Salsa Ingredients A Little More Love For A New Level Of Flavor

Few recipes have a lower effort-to-deliciousness ratio than salsa fresca. Toss tomatoes, onions, and peppers in a food processor, and approximately 30 seconds later, you'll have a bright, refreshing sauce. But sometimes, you don't want bright and refreshing. You want meaty, smokey, sweet, and complex. That's when you need to cook your salsa ingredients.

Salsa roja, salsa verde, and chile tamulado are just a few examples of cooked salsas. As great as fresh ingredients can be, roasting, charring, or even boiling them can make them even better. Tomatoes become sweet and jammy in the oven. An open flame blisters and smokes chiles. And a few minutes in a pot of boiling water mellows tomatillos' acidic bite.

Cooking your salsa ingredients doesn't have to take much time or effort. All you have to do to make a quick red salsa is roast tomatoes, onions, and jalapeños on a tray, then blend. It's almost as easy as pico de gallo.