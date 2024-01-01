12 Salsa Mistakes Everyone Makes

Move over ketchup, take a seat mayo, and step aside mustard. Another condiment is making waves in the U.S. — salsa. In 2013, salsa was reportedly America's number one condiment, and its popularity has increased even more over the following years. The public's love for Mexican food has hit an all-time high, from Mexican-inspired fast food joints like Taco Bell to sit-down restaurants to taco trucks, the south-of-the-border cuisine is here to stay. And one of the many things that make Mexican food a favorite is salsa.

Salsa is a hit because it adds fresh flavor and a little or a lot of spice. It's healthier than mayonnaise, has more tang than ketchup, and works better on a hot dog than mustard. Plus, it's inexpensive and easy to make. Every salsa lover has their own special recipe. Some salsas add tons of heat, while others keep it fresh with tomatoes and herbs. If you love salsa but are new to making it at home, you should know the mistakes everyone makes with it so you can avoid these common errors and make the best salsa every time.