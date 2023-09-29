Why Costco Shoppers Don't Need To Worry About A Permanent USDA Prime Beef Shortage

If you've seen speculation that Costco won't carry prime beef anymore, don't let these internet rumors steer you into a panic. A September 28 Reddit thread re-sparked an ongoing concern that Costco is essentially discontinuing USDA prime beef indefinitely. The original poster claimed that in their search for prime brisket, the meat manager for the Chula Vista, CA Costco location told them, in the poster's words, "they don't carry it anymore and don't plan on carrying prime anywhere in the region anymore." Multiple commenters corroborated that prime beef has been absent from their Costco coolers for months, with no sign of return. But for those who are ready to cut up their Costco cards, take a breath. This is the effect of a beef shortage, not a new Costco policy against prime steak cuts.

Daily Meal's request for comment from Costco hasn't been answered as of this writing. But it's likely that this is a matter of supply — and, subsequently, the price hikes that come with high demand, low supply economics. A Reddit commenter with a decade of experience in both Costco corporate and in the warehouses confirmed that Costco will "temporarily stop carrying items if the price is rising way too much in order to stock other items that represent better value/quality ratio."

Depending on the market, certain Costco locations will have it in stock and others won't. Another member noted that prime brisket finally came back into stock in Ohio, for example. It's all a matter of supply.