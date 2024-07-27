Essential Spices You Need For Delectable Homemade Tandoori Chicken
Indian takeout can be a great treat when you want a meal full of flavor and spice. But many Indian recipes can actually be made at home without too much effort. One such recipe that you can whip up at home if you want to is tandoori chicken. The key to getting the same rich flavor as you'd find at your favorite Indian joint lies in the spices.
Daily Meal spoke about which spices you need to make a tasty dish with Varun Inamdar, Indian chef and self-identified serial restaurateur, and Chintan Pandya, chef and partner at restaurants Dhamaka and Adda.
These experts explain that for one thing, you'll need yogurt to get a truly delectable dish. "Yogurt or curd acts as the base of [your] marinade, tenderizes the meat, and adds creaminess [to the dish]," explains Inamadar. Pandya adds, "Make sure to use high fat yogurt to provide more juiciness and coat over the chicken." But it's not just about the yogurt. There are a few spices such as garam masala, turmeric, and just plain old salt that help to really enhance your chicken in terms of taste and appearance.
How the spices affect your chicken's flavor
One key spice for making tandoori chicken is garam masala. Varun Inamdar explains that this is "a blend of spices for complex flavor and earthiness." The blend typically contains coriander and cumin, which add savory flavors, as well as cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves. These warming spices add a slightly sweet touch to the blend and add a light kick of spice. Now, garam masala blends can vary quite a bit, so beyond some of these more core elements, you may also find other spices such as star anise, fennel, and chili powder in your blend. The exact garam masala you use for your tandoori is up to you, but recognize that different ones will add their own unique flavor nuances to the dish.
There are also some more common spices that can help to elevate your dish. Inamdar recommends adding garlic, which gives a pungent kick, and ginger, which helps bring on the heat in your meal. Plus, he mentions that you don't want to forget salt, which "enhances all the flavors in the [tandoori chicken] marinade." Chintan Pandya also notes that when choosing these seasonings, you want to use "freshly ground spices for the best results in terms of flavor."
Beyond these ground spices, there are also other seasonings including mustard oil and lemon juice, or choose another acid which makes sense to add. These ingredients tenderize and moisten your chicken for a mouthwatering texture. Plus, like the salt, they serve as flavor enhancers.
Use spices for color, too
There are also a few spices that boost your meal's appearance in addition to the flavor. Chintan Pandya emphasizes that you should use "chili powder for the right color," and Varun Inamdar specifies, "Kashmiri red chili powder gives a vibrant red color and mild heat [to tandoori chicken]." This is a special type of chili powder that comes from Kashmir, India, and has a mild, smoky flavor. However, what it's really known for is its deep red color that gives tandoori chicken its distinctive hue. It can be a bit tricky to get your hands on though, so you can always use a combination of paprika and cayenne pepper as a substitute. Just note that you won't get that same bright color.
Besides the chili powder, another key ingredient, according to Inamdar, is turmeric. Turmeric powder adds a yellow tinge to the chicken thanks to the curcumin in it. This, paired with the chili powder, adds an orange hue to your meat. It also gives an earthy flavor to the chicken that pairs well with the other spices. With this array of spices, you'll be able to make tasty and vibrant tandoori chicken that reminds you of your favorite takeout restaurant.