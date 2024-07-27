Essential Spices You Need For Delectable Homemade Tandoori Chicken

Indian takeout can be a great treat when you want a meal full of flavor and spice. But many Indian recipes can actually be made at home without too much effort. One such recipe that you can whip up at home if you want to is tandoori chicken. The key to getting the same rich flavor as you'd find at your favorite Indian joint lies in the spices.

Daily Meal spoke about which spices you need to make a tasty dish with Varun Inamdar, Indian chef and self-identified serial restaurateur, and Chintan Pandya, chef and partner at restaurants Dhamaka and Adda.

These experts explain that for one thing, you'll need yogurt to get a truly delectable dish. "Yogurt or curd acts as the base of [your] marinade, tenderizes the meat, and adds creaminess [to the dish]," explains Inamadar. Pandya adds, "Make sure to use high fat yogurt to provide more juiciness and coat over the chicken." But it's not just about the yogurt. There are a few spices such as garam masala, turmeric, and just plain old salt that help to really enhance your chicken in terms of taste and appearance.