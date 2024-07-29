Crucial Tips To Keep In Mind For Homemade Tandoori Chicken

Consisting of smoky chicken thighs marinated in a mix of yogurt and spices, tandoori chicken is a go-to meal when visiting your favorite Indian restaurant. Keep in mind that tandoori chicken is a dish you can also master at home, and you can hone your technique with guidance from culinary professionals possessing extensive experience with Indian cuisine. To that end, Daily Meal turned to two chefs to get their insights on how to make it in your home kitchen.

Chef and restaurateur Varun Inamdar, who shares cooking tips via his YouTube channel "Get Curried" and Chintan Pandya, chef and partner at NYC-based restaurants Dhamaka and Adda, were kind enough to offer their advice regarding homemade tandoori chicken. Both chefs highlighted the importance of properly marinating it to ensure the deepest flavor.

Pandya said that it's important to allow the meat to remain in the marinade overnight to ensure the flavor "seeps inside the chicken." Similarly, Inamdar urged home chefs to "marinate well" by allowing the poultry to remain in curd or yogurt overnight. Inamdar also recommended cutting into the chicken, which helps it fully absorb the marinade and ensures even doneness. When cutting the meat for tandoori recipes, it's best to cut it to the bone for full flavor integration.