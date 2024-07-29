You Don't Need A Special Oven For Mouthwatering Homemade Tandoori Chicken

The major hurdle here is the ability to mimic the heat that a tandoor generates. Historically, these ovens have relied on charcoal or wood for fuel, while modern iterations are available using gas or electric. Regardless of the source, though, one of the most critical elements of this contraption is its ability to reach and sustain super high temperatures — anywhere from 500 to 600 degrees Fahrenheit all the way upwards of 800 degrees Fahrenheit at times. This means a tandoor cooks meats quickly and seals in those signature juices, while creating a super satisfying char and adding smoky flavor.

Varun Inamdar explains that there's no true replacement for a tandoor, but there are some ways to produce similar results — starting with a classic convection oven. While most home ovens top out at around 550 degrees Fahrenheit, he notes that their range "closely replicates the heat of a tandoor." He also shared that an outdoor grill "brings in the smoky elements" that are so indicative of tandoori chicken.

Chintan Pandya shared similar advice, saying the "best option would be to use an outdoor grill with a cooling rack for baking." He added that this method "uses the same principle of cooking," as a tandoor oven. But if a grill is not available, a convection oven is Pandya's go-to as well. (If you're just getting to know your oven, this type is known for circulating air evenly.)