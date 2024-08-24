The Key To Transporting Crispy Fried Chicken Is Already In Your Kitchen

It's the stuff of chicken-frying nightmares. You pack up your homemade fried chicken to transport it to a potluck, and after arriving at your event, you open your container to find that the beautiful batch of chicken that you carefully fried to golden-brown perfection has now become a seriously soggy mess. The good news is there's an infallible method for keeping your chicken crispy during transport, and it's way easier than you might think. All you need is an everyday kitchen item that you almost definitely have stocked right now: paper towels.

Not only does the high absorbency of paper towels make them the ideal choice for helping soak up that excess oil and moisture lingering on your fried chicken (which is what makes it soggy), but their thickness also ensures that the sheets stay intact while doing so. Simply adding a layer of the kitchen item across the bottom of your container before adding your chicken. This hack can work wonders to preserve the crispness of your chicken pieces — and since the paper towels are disposable, you'll save yourself the hassle of the oily clean-up afterward. So keep those paper towels handy — turns out, they're the key to your next perfect batch of fried chicken.