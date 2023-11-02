The Foil Mistake You Need To Avoid To Keep Fried Chicken Crispy

One of the great challenges of cooking large meals for lots of people is timing. For the best culinary experience, every plate needs to be served hot — but if you're dishing out servings for a crowd and have limited space (read: not a professional kitchen), that can be nearly impossible. Your pots are only so large, you have only so many burners, and the oven has only so much space. Cooking in batches is necessary.

For many dishes, the easy solution to keep food warm while it waits is to wrap it in foil. Cover the top of a pan or create a foil pocket and all that heat is locked in. Not so with crispy fried chicken. There are lots of mistakes you need to avoid when frying chicken, but once it's been fried, a little work is still required to maintain the crunchy breading texture. If you wrap foil tightly around fried chicken (like you would if a roast needs to be kept warm), the poultry may stay warm but the crispy skin is going to get soggy. That's because the steam that's still escaping from the hot food gets trapped in the sealed foil, and the water vapor being released has nowhere to settle — except on your fried chicken's previously crispy skin.