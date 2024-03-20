The Easy Way To Prevent Your Gumbo Roux From Burning

Have no fear: A roux is not difficult to make. However, it will test your ability to stay on task. It begins with a combination of butter or oil and flour. While some lighter recipes call for cooking the roux for a minute or so, gumbo takes that to new levels, with most recipes suggesting you cook it for up to 45 minutes. The longer you cook a roux, the more flavorful and rich it will be.

The best way to avoid burning your roux is to constantly monitor it and continuously stir it. This not only incorporates the ingredients together, but helps to maintain a consistent temperature across the roux. It works best if you cook your roux over medium-low heat. If the burner is too hot, you'll risk scalding your base and you will need to start over. The good news is that your roux is the starting point. If you lose focus or are pulled away and your roux burns, little is lost except time. The ingredients are common and inexpensive, so chalk it up to experience and practice some more.