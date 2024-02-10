12 Types Of Pie Crust Washes And How They Affect Your Dough

The difference between a good pie and a great one is often in the wash. A pie crust wash, the solution that you daub over the top of your pastry before putting it in the oven, has several functions. The most obvious one is improving the color. A pie crust wash provides a golden, glossy, or browned sheen to your pies and makes them look more appetizing. They also help to stick parts of your pie together, and can be an adhesive for artistic flourishes or scatterings of seeds or sugar. As well as this, they can intensify the flavor of your pie's surface slightly, and add a little crispiness. Pie crust washes, though, are not one-size-fits-all.

While most people are familiar with the concept of an egg wash, there are loads of ingredients, from coconut oil to aquafaba, that can improve the texture and visual appearance of your pie. Additionally, egg washes themselves vary considerably, with different recipes containing water, milk, and even sugar, which can produce varying effects. With our comprehensive guide to different pie crust washes, you'll never have to guess what they'll do to your pastry again. ‌